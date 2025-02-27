Educators express concerns over the February 28 deadline highlighting the challenge of balancing exams, training and administrative responsibilities

Teachers argue they need at least two months to meet the framework’s 128 criteria. Representation Pic/istock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Burdened teachers seek more time to follow assessment framework x 00:00

Teachers in Maharashtra are managing multiple responsibilities, especially during this period, from preparing for the State Secondary Education Board’s SSC examinations to attending capacity-building training sessions, along with various academic and non-academic duties. Amid these tasks, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has now directed state board-affiliated schools to complete the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF) by February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers argue that fulfilling the framework’s 128 criteria requires at least two months, yet they have been given barely two weeks. They insist that a minimum of two months, preferably after the SSC exam and evaluation work, is necessary to meet the framework’s extensive requirements properly.

Currently, Maharashtra’s SSC and HSC exams are underway, with 27,894 invigilators deployed. Teachers are also handling other exam-related duties while attending SCERT’s capacity-building training, including National Education Policy (NEP) sessions. Although teachers do not oppose SQAAF, they urge an extension until June-August for a thorough evaluation.

Mahendra Ganpule, state spokesperson for the Maharashtra School Principals' Association said, “If the education department aims for a thorough and accurate assessment, it must provide sufficient time.”

What is SQAAF?

The Maharashtra government recently approved the implementation of the SQAAF to improve school education standards. Under this framework, schools across the state will undergo periodic assessments and be graded from A+ to C based on performance. These grades, reflecting the quality of education, must be prominently displayed.

A dedicated website will be launched, allowing parents to access school ratings and related data. The newly established State School Standard Authority (SSSA), a six-member body led by the SCERT director, will oversee compliance with SQAAF.

Aligned with NCERT guidelines and NEP 2020 recommendations, the framework evaluates schools on infrastructure, teaching standards, child safety, inclusivity and gender equality. Schools must conduct annual self-evaluations and submit data on the SSSA website, followed by third-party evaluations every two years. The grades will be publicly accessible, similar to the NAAC system for higher education institutions.

“It is a self-declaration-based procedure where each school must submit data as per SQAAF parameters. While schools will conduct annual self-assessments, a third-party evaluation every two years will ensure transparency and accountability. All details and guidelines have been provided to the schools. However, it seems that every time a deadline approaches, there are demands to push it further,” said a senior official from the state school education department, adding that the department is already looking into the matter.

What schools say

“Enough information has been given to the teachers to complete the self-assessment, however, they have decided to start implementing it at a very wrong time. Teachers have invigilator duty, they have assessment duty, teaching other higher classes apart from other academic and non-academic tasks. We demand enough time for the completion of SQAAF,” Ganpule said.

A principal of a school in Thane said, “The introduction of SQAAF and the grading system aims to enhance accountability and transparency in school education. By making this information accessible to parents, the government seeks to empower them to make informed decisions about their children’s education. The periodic assessments are also expected to drive schools to improve their infrastructure, teaching quality, and overall learning environment. But we will need more time to do this accurately. I hope that the state government understands our problem and considers our demands.”