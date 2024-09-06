As per the new resolution the state govt will now employ retired teachers, but critics warn of missed opportunities for young graduates

Appointments will initially be for one academic year, with the option of annual renewals. Representation pic

A major policy shift aimed at addressing the teacher shortage in schools with low student enrollment has been introduced by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department. A new government resolution mandates that one of the two teachers in schools with fewer than 20 students must be a retired educator. The government seeks to harness the experience of retired teachers while also tackling the state’s surplus of unemployed teaching graduates. However, the decision has faced criticism from teachers' unions and educational activists, who argue it may limit opportunities for young educators.

The move comes as the government grapples with unfilled teaching posts across the state, especially in rural schools, which has led to concerns about the quality of education. According to the new directive, while retired teachers will be prioritized for these positions, schools facing challenges in recruiting retired professionals will also have the option to appoint unemployed candidates with D.Ed. or B.Ed. qualifications.

Dearth of teachers

The government has recognised the issue of vacant teaching posts in rural schools with low enrollment, affecting students' education. A GR from September 5 noted that some positions may remain unfilled due to a lack of suitable candidates, even with the option to hire retired teachers.

“There are many qualified unemployed D.Ed. and B.Ed. holders in the state. Allowing them to fill these posts will prevent teacher shortages and ensure students' education isn't compromised,” said a school education department official.

Provisions for retired teachers

The resolution outlines several provisions for the appointment of retired teachers. The maximum age limit for the appointment is set at 70 years. Retired teachers from recognised institutions within the state will be eligible for these roles, provided there are no pending investigations or disciplinary actions against them. Additionally, the retired teacher must have prior teaching experience with the student group they are being assigned to.

Appointments will initially be for one academic year, with the option of annual renewals based on merit and suitability. However, the total tenure will not exceed three years or the age of 70, whichever comes first.

Balanced recruitment approach

“This dual approach—prioritising retired teachers while also opening the door for unemployed D.Ed. and B.Ed. holders—provides flexibility for local schools to meet their staffing needs. Education experts believe this will prevent any long-term vacancies in rural schools and improve the overall quality of education,” the official said.

The government hopes this new policy will address both the issue of teacher shortages and ensure that students in schools with fewer than 20 students receive the same level of attention and educational quality as those in larger institutions.

Several individuals and teachers' unions across the state raised concerns over the Teachers' Day announcement, fearing it would limit their chances of securing government school jobs. “Contractual hiring will affect teaching quality. With so many vacant posts, the government should focus on permanent hiring. This move harms both unemployed teachers and students. We will oppose this GR,” said Mangesh Kolhe, leader of a collective of zilla parishad school teacher unions.

70 yrs

Maximum age limit for employing retired teachers

Concerns over the quality of teaching

A January 2024 survey by the Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE) at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) revealed that over 50 per cent of primary school teachers in India lack the necessary qualifications, such as a diploma or degree. It also highlighted a critical shortage of graduate-level teachers for subjects like mathematics, science, and English.

As per to the report titled ‘The Right Teacher for Every Child’, only 41 per cent of mathematics teachers nationwide are graduates, with many lacking formal education in mathematics at the graduate level. The survey, conducted across 422 schools Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Mizoram, and Telangana involved 3,615 teachers, 422 principals, 68 teacher training institutes, and 1,481 B.Ed. candidates.

The findings, based on data from schools, UDISE Plus 2021-22, and the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2021-22, show that just 46 per cent of elementary school teachers in India hold a D.Ed. or B.Ed. qualification. Private schools have a higher percentage of unqualified teachers compared to public schools, with 35-40 per cent of non-graduate teachers assigned to teach crucial subjects.