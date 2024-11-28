The decision comes in the wake of a persistent teacher shortage in government-run schools, further intensifying concerns about the quality of education in these already underserved areas

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Government resumes contractual teacher recruitment amid opposition and protests x 00:00

Maharashtra’s school education system is encountering strong opposition from teachers' unions as the state government resumes the recruitment of contractual teachers for schools with fewer than 10 students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move has ignited widespread criticism from educators across the state.

The decision comes in the wake of a persistent teacher shortage in government-run schools, further intensifying concerns about the quality of education in these already underserved areas.

The recruitment process, which had been stalled due to the election-related Model Code of Conduct, has now gained momentum following the announcement of election results. Tushar Mahajan, Deputy Secretary of the School Education Department, confirmed that applications for the positions are being invited, with newly recruited teachers expected to join schools in the coming days. However, these positions are temporary, and the government has promised to eventually replace the contractual teachers with full-time staff.

The Policy Change

Initially, the Maharashtra government had proposed appointing contractual teachers in schools with fewer than 20 students. However, due to strong opposition from teachers’ unions and educational advocates, the policy was revised, limiting such appointments to schools with fewer than 10 students. Despite this adjustment, critics argue that the new policy still falls short of addressing the core issue of teacher shortages and threatens to undermine the quality of education in these small, rural schools.

A spokesperson from a prominent teachers' union stated, “The state needs a long-term solution to the teacher shortage problem. Contractual appointments are merely a temporary fix that doesn’t address the underlying issues or guarantee job security for educators.”

As part of the new policy, the government plans to appoint one teacher per affected school on a contractual basis, offering an honorarium for their services. While the government argues that these appointments are necessary to fill immediate vacancies, critics warn that this approach may ultimately harm the educational prospects of students in rural and underserved areas.

Ongoing debate over teacher recruitment

The government’s decision has sparked a broader debate about the future of teacher recruitment in the state. Teachers' unions are demanding permanent positions for qualified educators, claiming that only permanent appointments will provide the stability needed to improve the quality of education in Maharashtra’s schools.

The issue is further complicated by a controversial amendment to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on September 5, 2024. Following pressure from unions, the state revised the GR on September 23, lowering the threshold for staffing cuts from schools with fewer than 20 students to those with fewer than 10 students. Under the new guidelines, one of the two teachers in these small schools will be permanently removed and replaced by a temporary, contractual teacher.

Despite this revision, unions argue that the amendment only delays the inevitable and does not solve the underlying problem of teacher shortages. They contend that these cuts violate the Right to Education (RTE) Act, specifically Sections 19 and 25, which mandate the recruitment of qualified teachers in adequate numbers for all schools. The unions further warn that the move could eventually lead to the closure of many local self-government schools, particularly in rural areas, thereby depriving poor and underprivileged children of their right to an education.

Vijay Kombey, President of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Committee, voiced his concerns while talking to mid-Day, he said, “The only change the government made was lowering the threshold from schools with fewer than 20 students to those with fewer than 10 students. But this is not a solution we can accept. Removing permanent teachers and replacing them with temporary staff will only disrupt education and eventually lead to the closure of many schools. This is unacceptable. We demand the recruitment of qualified individuals for full-time, permanent positions with proper salaries.”

As the recruitment process moves forward, it remains to be seen whether the state government's temporary solution will alleviate the teacher shortage or further deepen the divide between the government and educators.

Number of schools with low enrolment (Data source: UDISE)

Student Enrolment Number of Schools Number of teachers Number of students 1 to 5 1734 3041 6105 6 to 10 3137 5912 255488 10 to 20 9912 20754 153814 Total 14783 29707 185467