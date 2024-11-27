The schedule includes various entrance exams for professional courses across multiple fields, including higher education, technical education, fine arts, medical education, etc

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Wednesday released a 'tentative exam schedule' for the academic year 2025-26.

The schedule includes various entrance exams for professional courses across multiple fields, including higher education, technical education, fine arts, medical education, etc.

According to the tentative schedule, the exams are scheduled to take place between March and April 2025.

Here are the key dates for the upcoming CET exams:

- MAH-M.Ed-CET 2025 (Higher Education) – Sunday, 16th March 2025

- MAH-M.P.Ed-CET 2025 (Higher Education) – Sunday, 16th March 2025

- MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2025 (Technical Education) – Monday, 17th March to Wednesday, 19th March 2025

- MAH-LLB-3 Year-CET 2025 (Higher Education) – Thursday, 20th March to Friday, 21st March 2025

- MAH-MCA CET 2025 (Technical Education) – Sunday, 23rd March 2025

- MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT CET 2025 (Higher Education) – Monday, 24th March to Wednesday, 26th March 2025

- MAH-B.P.Ed-CET 2025 (Higher Education) – Thursday, 27th March 2025

- MAH-M.HMCT CET 2025 (Technical Education) – Thursday, 27th March 2025

- MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET 2025 (Technical Education) – Friday, 28th March 2025

- MAH-B.A-B.Ed/BSc.B.Ed (Four Year Integrated Course) CET 2025 (Higher Education) – Friday, 28th March 2025

- MAH-B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course) CET 2025 (Higher Education) – Friday, 28th March 2025

- MAH-B.Design CET 2025 (Technical Education) – Saturday, 29th March 2025

- MAH-B.BBA/BCA/BBM/BMS CET 2025 (Technical Education) – Tuesday, 1st April to Thursday, 3rd April 2025

- MAH-LLB-5 Year-CET 2025 (Higher Education) – Friday, 4th April 2025

- MAH-AAC CET 2025 (Fine Arts) – Saturday, 5th April 2025

- MH-Nursing CET 2025 (Medical Education) – Monday, 7th April to Tuesday, 8th April 2025

- MH-DPN/PHN CET 2025 (Medical Education) – Tuesday, 8th April 2025

- MAH-MHT CET (PCB Group) 2025 (Technical Education / Agriculture) – Wednesday, 9th April to Thursday, 17th April 2025 (except 10th & 14th April 2025)

- MAH-MHT CET (PCM Group) 2025 (Technical Education) – Saturday, 19th April to Sunday, 27th April 2025 (except 24th April 2025)

The schedule was issued by the Commissioner and Competent Authority, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

It said that the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Maharashtra CET Cell (www.mahacet.org) regularly for updates and additional information regarding the exams.

(NOTE: This schedule is subject to change, and all candidates are encouraged to stay informed about any modifications or additional instructions.)