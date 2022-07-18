Maharashtra: 38 students of Nagpur school test Covid-19 positive

Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 100 infections from Nagpur city, taking the overall tally to 5,69,690

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

At least 38 students of a private school in Nagpur city in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 100 infections from Nagpur city, taking the overall tally to 5,69,690. The cumulative Covid-19 death toll so far stood at 10,339, as per an official release.

"Samples of the students of a private school in Jaitala area in Nagpur city were taken on Friday. As per the test results which became available on Sunday, 38 students have been found infected with coronavirus," a district health official told PTI. Nagpur district has 1,221 active cases.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.