Updated on: 18 July,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Nagpur
Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 100 infections from Nagpur city, taking the overall tally to 5,69,690

Maharashtra: 38 students of Nagpur school test Covid-19 positive

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


At least 38 students of a private school in Nagpur city in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 100 infections from Nagpur city, taking the overall tally to 5,69,690. The cumulative Covid-19 death toll so far stood at 10,339, as per an official release.




"Samples of the students of a private school in Jaitala area in Nagpur city were taken on Friday. As per the test results which became available on Sunday, 38 students have been found infected with coronavirus," a district health official told PTI. Nagpur district has 1,221 active cases.


