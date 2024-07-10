Breaking News
Maharashtra: 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Hingoli; no casualty

Updated on: 10 July,2024 11:26 AM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

They said that there was no report of any casualty or loss of property

Representational Image

The officials said that an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning and its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Washim districts, reported news agency PTI.


They said that there was no report of any casualty or loss of property, reported PTI.


The earthquake was recorded at 7.14 am with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli, an official from the Nanded district administration said in a release, reported PTI.


It was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in Marathwada region) and Washim (in Vidarbha), as per officials.

The Nanded district administration appealed to the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses, the release said, reported PTI.

In March this year, tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded in the region, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalmanuri taluka of Hingoli.

Meanwhile, a tremor of 3.3 magnitude with its epicentre in Gujarat's Kutch district was recorded late Monday afternoon, an Indian Seismological Research official said, reported PTI.

The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km east north east (ENE) from Dudhai in Kutch district, the ISR said in its update.

"It was recorded at around 4:10 pm and was located at a depth of 30 kilometres. This is the third earthquake of over 3 magnitude recorded in the state's Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month," as per the ISR update, reported PTI.

Officials said there are no reports as yet of injuries to anyone or loss of property.

As per information provided by Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the earthquake risk is very high in the state, with nine major ones taking place in the last 200 years, reported PTI.

The earthquake on January 26, 2001 in Kutch, measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale, was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in the country in the last two centuries, the GSDMA said, reported PTI.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre near Bhachau, left 13,800 persons dead and and 1.67 lakh injured, as per the GSDMA.

(With inputs from PTI)

