Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
Maharashtra: 'Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all'
Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 4 die after inhaling carbon dioxide while repairing motor pump inside well

Maharashtra: 4 die after inhaling carbon dioxide while repairing motor pump inside well

Updated on: 28 June,2023 04:27 PM IST  |  Gondia
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Four persons died after apparently inhaling carbon dioxide accumulated inside a well in Maharashtra's Gondia district

Maharashtra: 4 die after inhaling carbon dioxide while repairing motor pump inside well

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 4 die after inhaling carbon dioxide while repairing motor pump inside well
x
00:00

Four persons died after apparently inhaling carbon dioxide accumulated inside a well in Maharashtra's Gondia district.


The incident took place in Sarandi village.


"One of the persons, identified as Khemraj Sathvane, went inside the well to repair a motor pump," a senior police official said.


The well is situated in Sathvane's house.

"However, Sathvane soon started having breathing problem. He became unconscious and fell into the well," the official said.

His brother called two other persons for help and the three of them also went inside the well.

"All the four persons died," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Khemraj Sathvane (50), Prakash Bhongade (50), Sachin Bhongade (28) and Mahendra Raut (28).

Prima facie, the cause of deaths seems to be inhalation of carbon dioxide which got accumulated inside the well, but the exact cause will be known after postmortem," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK