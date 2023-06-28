Maharashtra: 4 die after inhaling carbon dioxide while repairing motor pump inside well

Four persons died after apparently inhaling carbon dioxide accumulated inside a well in Maharashtra's Gondia district

The incident took place in Sarandi village.

"One of the persons, identified as Khemraj Sathvane, went inside the well to repair a motor pump," a senior police official said.

The well is situated in Sathvane's house.

"However, Sathvane soon started having breathing problem. He became unconscious and fell into the well," the official said.

His brother called two other persons for help and the three of them also went inside the well.

"All the four persons died," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Khemraj Sathvane (50), Prakash Bhongade (50), Sachin Bhongade (28) and Mahendra Raut (28).

Prima facie, the cause of deaths seems to be inhalation of carbon dioxide which got accumulated inside the well, but the exact cause will be known after postmortem," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)