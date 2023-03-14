Maharashtra: 5-year-old boy falls into borewell in Ahmednagar district; rescue operation on

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local police and district administration personnel, is carrying out an operation to pull out the child from the borewell in Kopardi village under Karjat tehsil, around 125km from Pune city, they said

A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday evening and efforts are underway to rescue him, said officials.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local police and district administration personnel, is carrying out an operation to pull out the child from the borewell in Kopardi village under Karjat tehsil, around 125km from Pune city, they said.

According to the NDRF officials, the boy fell into the borewell at around 4 pm.

"The boy is trapped at a depth of 15 feet. A rescue operation is on and an ambulance and other medical aid have been kept ready at the spot," they said.

As per the police, the boy, son of a sugarcane worker, may have fallen into the defunct borewell while playing.

