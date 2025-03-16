Of those injured, 50 were treated at a nearby hospital, a forest official said

At least 60 persons were injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees at the famous Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, a forest official said, reported the PTI.

Of those injured, 50 were treated at a nearby hospital, he said.

Legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at the Shivneri Fort, located in Junnar tehsil, about 90 km from Pune.

Hundreds of people visit the historical site everyday.

"The incident occurred near the Shivai temple at the fort. As per eyewitnesses, a group of youths hurled stones at a beehive, agitating the flying insects and triggering the attack," said Range Forest Officer Pradip Chavan from Junnar, according to the PTI.

About 60 visitors sustained bee stings, with 50 requiring hospital treatment, he said.

"Fortunately, all were out of danger and were later discharged," the official added.

A similar incident had occurred on February 19, during the birth anniversary celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj, when 10 persons were injured in a bee attack.

The bee attack had occurred around noon when several people had gathered at the historical site to participate in a function to commemorate the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As part of the event, a medical team and forest guards were deployed at the 'Kadelot' point of the fort, the officials had last month said.

"Suddenly, some honey bees stung two doctors, two forest guards and five to six others. They were administered injections and sent to a nearby hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment," the official had earlier said, according to the PTI.

Earlier on that day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar had also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj at the fort, the birthplace of the Maratha king.

Shivaji Maharaj not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride, CM Fadnavis said while paying homage to the Maratha king at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

A large number of followers of the Maratha king had gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event.

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

