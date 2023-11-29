Maharashtra: 90 passengers of special train complain of food poisoning, treated at Pune station

Doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them necessary treatment

As many as 90 passengers on board a special train between Chennai and Palitana suffered from food poisoning, railway officials said on Wednesday.

Doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them necessary treatment.

The train left for its onward journey after 50 minutes, railway officials said.

The 'Bharat Gaurav' train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

The group had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), he said.

The food consumed by the passengers was prepared in the pantry car, he said.

"Around 80 to 90 passengers from a coach complained of food poisoning between Solapur and Pune. They complained of nausea, loose motions and headache," the official said.

At Pune station, a team of doctors attended to all the passengers and provided them treatment on board, he said.

"The train departed after 50 minutes. The condition of all the passengers was stable," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)