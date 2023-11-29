Maharashtra: 90 passengers of special train complain of food poisoning, treated at Pune station

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 November,2023 03:16 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them necessary treatment

Representational Image

As many as 90 passengers on board a special train between Chennai and Palitana suffered from food poisoning, railway officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.


Doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them necessary treatment, reported PTI.


The train left for its onward journey after 50 minutes, railway officials said, reported PTI.


The 'Bharat Gaurav' train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, reported PTI.

The group had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), he said, reported PTI.

The food consumed by the passengers was prepared in the pantry car, he said, reported PTI.

"Around 80 to 90 passengers from a coach complained of food poisoning between Solapur and Pune. They complained of nausea, loose motions and headache," the official said, reported PTI.

At Pune station, a team of doctors attended to all the passengers and provided them treatment on board, he said, reported PTI.

"The train departed after 50 minutes. The condition of all the passengers was stable," the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

