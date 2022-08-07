Maharashtra: Annoyed by neighbour's parrot, senior citizen files complaint with Pune police

Suresh Shinde filed a complaint with Khadki police station on August 5 against his neighbour Akbar Amjad Khan as the latter's parrot would constantly screech and squawk, which was allegedly disturbing the senior citizen

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The constant screeching and squawking of a parrot has forced a 72-year-old man in Pune in Maharashtra to file a police complaint, an official said on Sunday.

Suresh Shinde filed a complaint with Khadki police station on August 5 against his neighbour Akbar Amjad Khan as the latter's parrot would constantly screech and squawk, which was allegedly disturbing the senior citizen, the official said.

Also Read: Citizen loses Rs 2.20 lakh online after call from man posing as RBI staffer

The housing complex is situated in Shivajinagar area of the city, he added.

"We have taken a non-cognisable offence for breach of peace and criminal intimidation against the owner of the parrot on Shinde's complaint. We will proceed as per rules," the Khadki police station official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.