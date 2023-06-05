The suspects looted 80 per cent of the gold ornaments and cash from the store and they later fled in a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, the official said

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Armed men loot jewellery store in Sangli, flee with valuables worth Rs 14 crore x 00:00

A gang of robbers allegedly looted several expensive gold jewellery items and cash worth Rs 14 crore from a shop in Sangli district of western Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to an official, the incident took at around 4 pm on Sunday, when a person posing as a policeman entered the shop in the city area. Immediately after, seven to eight men barged into the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the men allegedly opened fire from a revolver and threatened the staff at gunpoint, he said, as per the PTI.

The suspects looted 80 per cent of the gold ornaments and cash from the store and they later fled in a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, the official said, according to the PTI.

Two vehicles used in the crime were found abandoned near a village on Miraj Road, superintendent of police Basavraj Teli told PTI.

"We have formed nine teams, and intensified the search for the accused," the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane, a 52-year-old contractor involved in the installation of electric meters was injured after unidentified persons allegedly fired at him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police told the PTI on Monday.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday when the contractor was standing near his house in Titwala area, Kalyan taluka police station's inspector Jitendra Thakur told PTI.

The primary investigations by the police have revealed that some persons arrived at the crime scene and they allegedly fired at the victim from a point blank range, he said.

In the incident, the contractor was left injured. The victim was initially rushed to a local hospital in Thane and later shifted to a medical facility in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said, reported the PTI.

The police did not give details about the number of culprits and the vehicle used by them for travelling.

The police have registered a case in the matter and is further investigating the matter. The Thane Police officials are further gathering evidences in the matter to trace and nab the culprits, an official said.

(with PTI inputs)