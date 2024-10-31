Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Dalit, Muslim leaders meet Manoj Jarange for common minimum programme

Updated on: 31 October,2024 05:14 PM IST  |  Jalna
Islamic scholar Sajjad Nomani slammed the BJP for 'dividing the nation on religious lines' and said a unified front was important to avoid splitting of votes during the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Several Dalit and Muslim leaders on Thursday, October 31, met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna and announced their commitment to formulate a "common minimum programme" for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.


Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Jarange asked Dalits and Muslims to support candidates backed by him and also asked Marathas to do likewise for Dalit and Muslim candidates.


"Our unity is needed to challenge the established power and defeat those who work against our communities," Jarange said.


Islamic scholar Sajjad Nomani slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "dividing the nation on religious lines" and said a unified front was important to avoid splitting of votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

"We have decided to issue a common minimum programme for the elections. Our unity is an example not only for Maharashtra but the entire country," Nomani said.

Seconding his stand, Dalit leaders Rajratna Ambedkar and Anandraj Ambedkar also said unity was essential to throw out "entrenched power".

