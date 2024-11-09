Addressing a press conference in Delhi at the BJP headquarters, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the All India Ulama Board (AIUB) has written to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders offering its conditional support in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed that the Maharashtra unit of Congress has assured a Muslim body that it will take steps to fulfil its demands, including a 10 per cent quota for the minority community in jobs and education and a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) if Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is voted to power in the state assembly polls.

According to news agency PTI, while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the All India Ulama Board (AIUB) had written to MVA leaders, offering conditional support in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

"In its letter, the organisation stated that if Nana Patole (Congress), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), and other parties wish to secure their support, they must meet certain demands. These include opposition to the Waqf Bill, a 10 per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, and a ban on the RSS," Prasad claimed.

According to PTI, he described the demands as "divisive" and a "charter for the disintegration of the country," adding that the AIUB's request for a ban on the RSS was "particularly concerning".

"What is painful," Prasad continued, "is that the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has assured AIUB in its response that it will ‘definitely’ take steps to fulfil these demands if it comes to power in Maharashtra."

According to PTI, Prasad said the BJP strongly opposes such "disruptive" demands and vowed to prevent their implementation. "We will expose the so-called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition before the people of Maharashtra and show how far they are willing to go for votes," he added.

Religious quota is unconstitutional: BJP leader

On the issue of the 10 per cent reservation for Muslims, Prasad argued that such a move would be unconstitutional. "Muslims cannot be given a 10 per cent quota on the basis of religion, as it is not permissible under the Constitution," he said. "If this reservation is extended on other grounds, it would reduce the existing share for OBCs, SCs, and STs. Is this acceptable to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi?"

Prasad also criticised the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) over its position on the issue. "This is no longer the Shiv Sena founded and led by the late Balasaheb Thackeray. It has become an organisation focused solely on grabbing power, regardless of the compromises it has to make. What has happened to you, Uddhav Thackeray? You’ve forgotten your own legacy. Balasaheb Thackeray fought against such things. You are his son, and this is very painful."

Prasad also expressed disappointment over Thackeray’s deviation from his party’s original ideology. "We condemned this. It is very painful because we were once together," he added.

Prasad also defended the RSS, calling it a "nationalist organisation that has contributed significantly to the nation and society".

Taking a swipe at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Prasad asked why he had remained silent on the issue. "You are a seasoned politician, and I know you understand the Constitution. You are 80-plus and command a lot of respect. Did you not explain to them that these demands are not feasible? How far will you go for votes?" Prasad questioned.

(With PTI inputs)