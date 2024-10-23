NCP head Ajit Pawar and his party leader Praful Patel visited New Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 scheduled on November 20

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: I know only one Ajit dada who didn't like visiting Delhi, says Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has taken a jibe at her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over his frequent visits to Delhi, saying she remembers her brother who did not like to go to the national capital, reported news agency ANI.

NCP head Ajit Pawar and his party leader Praful Patel visited New Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 scheduled on November 20, reported ANI.

Asked about it, Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, said, "I remember only one Ajit dada who never liked to go to Delhi," reported ANI.

"I do not know why he went to Delhi because I have not been in touch with him for months now and I would not be able to give an answer why he visited Delhi," the Lok Sabha member told reporters in Baramati on Tuesday, reported ANI.

Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has almost finalised its seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

On his absence at the talks between leaders of BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Monday, he said, "There is no reason for me to be present at the meeting when the decision on some seats is to be taken between the BJP and Shiv Sena," reported ANI.

There has been no confirmation so far from any of the ruling alliance leaders on media reports that the BJP may contest 156 of the 288 seats, while Shiv Sena may fight on 78 seats and the NCP may get 54 seats to contest.

NCP (SP)'s parliamentary board meets in Mumbai

Earlier, the parliamentary board of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) met here on Saturday to discuss prospective candidates for the next month's Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, sources said.

Besides Pawar, the party's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, working president Supriya Sule and Harshvardhan Patil were among those present, they added.

Patil joined the NCP (SP) earlier this month after quitting the BJP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Opposition which comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 will held on November 20.

(With inputs from ANI)