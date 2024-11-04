Manoj Jarange's decision not to participate in the electoral process marks a notable shift from his earlier strategy, as he had identified certain constituencies where he intended to support or oppose some candidates

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Manoj Jarange takes U-turn, says have decided not to field any candidates x 00:00

Taking a U-turn, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will not support any contestant or party in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 and asked his supporters who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidature, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Manoj Jarange's decision not to participate in the electoral process marks a notable shift from his earlier strategy, as he had identified certain constituencies where he intended to support or oppose some candidates.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village here on Monday morning, Jarange said, "After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party," reported PTI.

The activist asserted he was not under any pressure from the ruling Mahayuti or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"I am under no pressure from anyone. The community itself will decide whom to support based on their commitment to the Maratha cause," he said, while encouraging voters to seek commitments in written or video forms from candidates pledging to support the interests of Marathas, reported PTI.

Expressing faith in his community's influence over the elections, Jarange remarked, "No one can be elected in this state without the support of Marathas," reported PTI.

He urged the Maratha community members not to attend any political rally and not be swayed by any party.

"Those who have wronged or harassed the Maratha community should be taught a lesson through the ballot," he said, reported PTI.

Jarange reaffirmed his commitment to secure reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and said his struggle for the quota would continue, reported PTI.

The activist on Sunday announced he would support two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the state assembly polls, though he said their names will be disclosed later.

The two seats are currently held by the BJP, which Jarange has often accused of opposing Maratha reservations.

Jarange had earlier said he would support candidates in Phulambri, Kannad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Hingoli, Pathari (in Parbhani) and Hadgaon (in Nanded).

He had also claimed he would work to defeat sitting MLAs of Bhokardan (in Jalna), Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kalamnuri (Hingoli), Gangakhed and Jintur (in Parbhani) and Ausa in Latur. These MLAs are from the Mahayuti government.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association welcomed Manoj Jarange's decision to withdraw from the election.

"Manoj Jarange Patil is a leader who has fought for Maratha reservation with the courage of a lone warrior. The Maratha community trusts his leadership. His efforts have caused significant challenges for those opposing Maratha reservation, and many want to undermine his influence by any means," stated Subhash Talekar, President of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

"They devised a new strategy to force Manoj Jarange Patil into the election arena and defeat him. In response, we wrote to him, suggesting that if we aim to counter the tactics of anti-reservation forces, he should not directly enter the elections at this time. Instead, let’s work to defeat leaders opposing Maratha reservation, regardless of their party affiliation. Once we are strong enough, we can contest elections more effectively," Talekar explained.

"Our name was proposed by the Maratha Kranti Morcha as a Maratha candidate for the Byculla Assembly Constituency. However, seeing that Marathas rank fifth in voter numbers within this constituency, a Maratha candidate could risk splitting the vote and inadvertently benefit anti-reservation candidates. To avoid this, we chose to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate, Manoj Jamsutkar, without filing our own nomination," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)