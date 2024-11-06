Dakle, head of NCP's social cell, is contesting as an Independent from Kothrud Assembly constituency in Pune against Patil, the ruling Mahayuti coalition's official candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar on Wednesday expelled Vijay Dakle, a local party functionary, for anti-party activities.

Dakle, head of NCP's social cell, is contesting as an independent candidate from Kothrud Assembly constituency in Pune against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil, the ruling Mahayuti coalition's official candidate and sitting Member of Legislative Assembly.

He is also a member of the state NCP's executive committee.

A letter issued by NCP city unit president Deepak Mankar said he was being expelled as despite repeated instructions to withdraw from the fray, he chose to contest against the alliance's candidate.

