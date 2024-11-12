The Lok Sabha Lop and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of not providing the right price to soybean and cotton farmers in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Pic/PTI)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that as soon as INDIA bloc forms government in Maharashtra they would address the concerns of soybean and cotton farmers in the election bound state, reported ANI.

Despite being unable to attend a scheduled rally in Chikhli due to technical issues with his aircraft, Gandhi conveyed his message remotely.

The LoP said, "I was scheduled to come to Chikhli (Maharashtra) but due to technical problems in the aircraft, I could not come there this morning. I would like to apologise to you. I was scheduled to have a public rally today and interact with soybean farmers. Soybean and cotton farmers face a lot of issues. I know that the BJP doesn't provide right price to these farmers. As soon as INDIA alliance's government comes to power, we will try to find out a solution for you."

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, has been promising changes in Maharashtra through their "five guarantees" campaign.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi's challenge to PM Modi

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to challenge the BJP-led NDA alliance's claims about Congress not fulfilling its promises. He pointed to successful implementations of Congress schemes in Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh.

जुलाई 2022 में, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कांग्रेस की जनहित योजनाओं को 'फ्री की रेवड़ी' कहकर देश को गुमराह किया।



फिर भी वो कांग्रेस की गारंटियों पर ही अपनी पर्ची चिपका कर देश में और हर प्रदेश में चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे हैं - और फिर कांग्रेस पर वादे पूरे न करने का मनगढ़ंत आरोप लगाते… pic.twitter.com/O78jqJ7R9Z — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi wrote, "In July 2022, PM Modi misled the country by calling Congress's public welfare schemes 'free revdi'. Yet they are campaigning in every state and the country by pasting their slips on the guarantees given by the Congress - and then levelling false allegations against the Congress for not fulfilling its promises.”

Rahul Gandhi further challenged Narendra Modi to visit Karnataka to check whether Congress has fulfilled its promises or not.

He said, “Modiji, our challenge is, come to Karnataka, roam around and see, investigate - we have fulfilled every promise. Congress' schemes in Karnataka have changed the fate of crores of women, youth, farmers and the poor. We have also fulfilled promises in Telangana and Himachal. And now in Maharashtra too, INDIA is going to bring big changes with its 5 guarantees."

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies set to take place on November 23.

In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and with Congress securing 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)