PM Modi noted that during his travels in the state he sensed a strong desire for a government that could deliver on development promises. He also criticised the opposition MVA and highlighted their alleged involvement in corruption and financial scams. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nanded district, November 9, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Wave in favour of Mahayuti, BJP in Maharashtra, says PM Modi in Nanded x 00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Nanded on Saturday, said that there is a wave in favour of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the state for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

"Today, there is a wave in favour of Mahayuti and BJP in the entire Maharashtra. Today, the country is moving forward with the aim of 'Viksit Bharat' and the people of the country know that BJP and its allies are seriously working for it. This is the reason the public is electing BJP and the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government repeatedly.”

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi also criticised the opposition coalition, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and highlighted its alleged involvement in corruption and financial scams. He said MVA stands “for nothing but corruption, multi-crore scams, extortion, and token money.”

Modi emphasised the importance of a prosperous Maharashtra for the overall development of India, urging voters to support Mahayuti candidates in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 for a better future.

"Only when Maharashtra prospers can India truly develop. For that to happen, we must ensure that every family in Maharashtra flourishes. The Central Government and the Mahayuti alliance are working tirelessly to turn your dreams into reality. By electing Mahayuti candidates with a landslide victory, you'll secure a brighter future for yourself and your loved ones," he added.

Maharashtra mandate to be like Haryana's, says PM Modi

PM Modi also referred to the recent Haryana elections where BJP formed the government for the third time.

He stated, "Today, I am doing double duty. Firstly, I am asking for help for Modi and secondly for the bright future of Maharashtra. In the Haryana elections, BJP got its highest number of its seats. Now the people of Maharashtra are also going to repeat this history."

According to ANI, Modi said that during his travels in Maharashtra, he sensed a strong desire for a government that could deliver on development promises.

“In the past two days, wherever I went in Maharashtra, everyone had this thought in their mind that whatever was lacking in the Lok Sabha, this time it had to be fulfilled vigorously in the Vidhan Sabha. People are saying that for a developed Maharashtra, Mahayuti's government is needed. Maharashtra has suffered the wrath of the Congress and its sins for a long time," said PM Modi.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi also addressed a public rally in Maharashtra's Akola, ANI reported.

PM Modi blasts MVA Bloc in Akola ahead of assembly polls, WATCH:

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies scheduled three days later.

In the previous elections held in 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Congress won 56 and 44 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)