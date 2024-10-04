Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, former MP and party leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has sent a proposal to the presidents of the Congress and NCP (SP) for 28 seats

Imtiaz Jaleel. File Pic

The AIMIM has approached the Congress and NCP (SP) seeking an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to contest in 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to the Marathi News Channel, Jaleel said, "We drafted a letter after consulting AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and it has been sent to the Congress and NCP (SP). The Shiv Sena (UBT) recently became secular, and we know their stand on various issues," reported PTI.

He questioned if the Congress and NCP (SP) could join hands with a party that has recently become secular, "why can't the AIMIM enter into an alliance with the MVA?," reported PTI.

"We have given a proposal for 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies, and we can give a good fight on these seats. We have told them (Congress and NCP (SP)) that if too many candidates are in the fray, then the BJP will benefit from it," Jaleel said, reported PTI.

He added that the AIMIM has only listed the constituencies, and it can contest on fewer seats as well, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections to the 288-member assembly are likely to be held in November.

In the current assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders meet to discuss seat-sharing

Leaders of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on October 2 met in Mumbai to continue their seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

State Congress chief Nana Patole and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut were present at the meeting at 'Shivalaya', the office of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

The talks are expected to conclude before Dussehra, sources told PTI.

Congress wants a larger share of seats in Vidarbha and Marathwada and is ready to cede more seats to the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and Konkan, they told PTI.

The Sena (UBT), however, wants more seats in eastern Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, sources told PTI.

The allies have reached a consensus on "90 per cent of seats" in Mumbai, while six seats were under discussion, a Congress leader said.

(With inputs from PTI)