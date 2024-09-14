AIMIM on Saturday appointed observers for 18 assembly seats in Mumbai, expressing its intent to contest elections alongside the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in a bid to unseat the ruling Mahayuti government

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday appointed observers for 18 assembly seats in Mumbai, expressing its intent to contest elections alongside the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in a bid to unseat the ruling Mahayuti government, news agency ANI reported.

AIMIM Mumbai President Raiees Lashkaria told ANI that the party has formally submitted its proposal to MVA.

"AIMIM has appointed observers for 18 assembly seats in Mumbai, with a second list of observers to follow soon. We are planning observers for at least 24 assembly seats. We have sent our proposal to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, as we aim to contest the elections with them to remove the Mahayuti government from power. AIMIM is gearing up for the Maharashtra assembly elections," Lashkaria stated.

He further highlighted the significant influence of Muslim voters in elections.

"Muslim votes are crucial to determining the election outcome. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Muslim voters played an active role in defending the Constitution and opposing the Modi government. Similarly, they will play a pivotal role in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The results will largely depend on where the Muslim votes are cast," Lashkaria noted.

In addition, the AIMIM Mumbai President announced the creation of a support group to assist those facing injustice.

"Today at our press conference, we introduced a new initiative. We have organised a group comprising doctors, advocates, and retired police officers to assist those suffering from injustice. This team will provide immediate relief to ensure that those in need don't feel abandoned," he said.

"We aim to send a message that AIMIM always stands with the people. Soon, we will release a helpline number for this initiative. Today is just the beginning, and we plan to expand this effort gradually," added Raiees Lashkaria.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, which include 288 seats, are slated for later this year, although the Election Commission of India has not yet announced the official dates.

On September 9, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi named former Aurangabad Lok Sabha lawmaker Imtiaz Jaleel, Lashkaria, and three others to contest the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Two days prior to that, Jaleel had told reporters in Nagpur that the party intented to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti coalition, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), from retaining power in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)