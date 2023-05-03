Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Cattle smugglers try to abduct police constable held

Maharashtra: Cattle smugglers try to 'abduct' police constable, held

Updated on: 03 May,2023 08:16 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Around 1 am, a police patrol team stopped a pick-up truck near the railway office in Guard Line. During a search, they found nine cows in it, an official said

Maharashtra: Cattle smugglers try to 'abduct' police constable, held

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Cattle smugglers try to 'abduct' police constable, held
x
00:00

Police in Nagpur on Wednesday arrested two alleged cattle smugglers who were fleeing after "abducting" a constable and rescued nine cows, an official said.


Around 1 am, a police patrol team stopped a pick-up truck near the railway office in Guard Line. During a search, they found nine cows in it, the official said.



Constable Hitesh Thakur asked the duo to take the vehicle to the police station. However, on the way, the alleged cattle smugglers tried to flee with Thakur and the cows onboard.


Also Read: Thane: Woman dies after falling from fifth floor balcony

After Thakur alerted the control room through his walkie-talkie, police blocked all the exits and intercepted the pick-up truck in the Kapil Nagar area. They rescued their colleague, and the bovine animals worth Rs 2.9 lakh, the official said.

The two cattle smugglers were then taken into custody, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra nagpur Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK