Maharashtra: Cattle smugglers try to 'abduct' police constable, held

Representational Pic

Police in Nagpur on Wednesday arrested two alleged cattle smugglers who were fleeing after "abducting" a constable and rescued nine cows, an official said.

Around 1 am, a police patrol team stopped a pick-up truck near the railway office in Guard Line. During a search, they found nine cows in it, the official said.

Constable Hitesh Thakur asked the duo to take the vehicle to the police station. However, on the way, the alleged cattle smugglers tried to flee with Thakur and the cows onboard.

After Thakur alerted the control room through his walkie-talkie, police blocked all the exits and intercepted the pick-up truck in the Kapil Nagar area. They rescued their colleague, and the bovine animals worth Rs 2.9 lakh, the official said.

The two cattle smugglers were then taken into custody, he added.

