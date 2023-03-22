Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to host annual meet of tour operators

A meeting was held in the office of state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, IATO president Rajiv Mehra, and Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation president Jaswant Singh

Mangal Prabhat Lodha. File Pic

The 38th annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) will be organised in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, in Maharashtra later this year.A Memorandum of Understating (MoU) was signed between the government of Maharashtra and IATO on Monday in Mumbai.

A meeting was held in the office of state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, IATO president Rajiv Mehra, and Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation president Jaswant Singh.

Also Read: Traffic likely to be hit in parts of city on March 22, Mumbai Police issues restrictions ahead of Raj Thackeray's MNS 'Padwa Melawa'

This event will take place after monsoon. As many as 1,500 tour operators working across the country will participate in the convention.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever