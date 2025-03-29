The CM said a plan to redevelop the temple premises has been prepared, and some "technical aspects" would be added to it. "Funds will also be provided for the redevelopment project," CM Fadnavis said

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said funds will be provided for the redevelopment of Tulja Bhavani temple. Pic/X

Listen to this article Fadnavis visits Tulja Bhavani temple, reviews restoration work at shrine x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis visited the revered Tulja Bhavani temple in Dharashiv district on Saturday and reviewed the ongoing restoration and repairs at the shrine, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, the CM said a plan to redevelop the temple premises has been prepared, and some "technical aspects" would be added to it.

"Funds will also be provided for the redevelopment project," the CM stated, according to PTI.

The 12th-century Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur, maintained by the archaeological department of Maharashtra, attracts numerous devotees from within and beyond the state.

During his visit, Fadnavis inspected the conservation efforts at Bhavani Mandap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s entry gate, and the revered Tulja Bhavani Temple, a shrine official stated.

The official further informed that the CM received a presentation on the restoration work before departing by helicopter to Pandharpur, another temple town in Solapur district.

Meanwhile, an anonymous devotee donated 11 gold biscuits worth approximately Rs 1 crore to the temple, the official said, according to PTI.

The temple's donation boxes, opened under CCTV surveillance every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, discovered the gold biscuits—each weighing 100 grams—during the Friday collection, according to the charity commissioner's office.

Permission granted for Pandharpur corridor plan, work to begin in three months: CM Fadnavis

The Pandharpur corridor plan includes convenience facilities for devotees, development of the temple and its premises, ghat construction, darshan queue and disaster management as well as preservation and conservation of infrastructure works at Vitthal-Rukmini temple and premises

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the Mahayuti government has given the nod to the Solapur district administration to implement the Pandharpur corridor plan. Accordingly, the work for the corridor is set to commence in three months, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur, Fadnavis said that the process of land acquisition for the corridor would begin soon, and the project-affected people would receive "good compensation."

The Pandharpur corridor plan includes facilities for devotees, development of the temple and its premises, ghat construction, darshan queue and disaster management as well as preservation and conservation of infrastructure works at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple and premises, PTI reported.

The Maharashtra CM also inspected the restoration work of the iconic Vitthal-Rukmini Temple and expressed satisfaction with the progress. "The majority of the restoration work will be completed before Ashadhi Ekadashi (July 6)," he said.

(With PTI inputs)