Pawar, speaking at an event in Baramati in Pune on Friday, had said the current financial situation of the state does not allow for a crop loan waiver and asked farmers to pay instalments in time rather than wait for an announcement in this regard

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday defended Ajit Pawar's remarks regarding the crop loan waiver, stating that his deputy had only stated the "government's position”.

According to news agency PTI, while speaking at an event in Baramati in Pune district on Friday, Pawar had said that the state's current financial situation did not permit a crop loan waiver and urged farmers to pay their instalments on time rather than waiting for an announcement.

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Fadnavis government, asserted that "one can feign many things but not financial reality”.

He added, "A crop loan waiver was promised in the poll manifesto. But today I want to tell farmers to pay the instalment of crop loans they have taken before March 31. Some farmers are not paying their loan instalments assuming the government will announce a waiver."

According to PTI, Pawar also reiterated that the state government would take a decision on the matter at the appropriate time.

Asked about Pawar's comments, Fadnavis clarified that his deputy had reflected the government's stand. "He has never said it [crop loan waiver] will never be done," the Maharashtra CM asserted.

Government would honour all the promises made in manifesto: Eknath Shinde

Meanwhile, his other deputy, Eknath Shinde, also addressed the issue earlier in the day and said that the government would honour all promises made in the election manifesto, PTI reported.

"Whatever promises we have mentioned in the manifesto, we will fulfil them. Each and every promise will be honoured. We will not call it a printing mistake," said Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in response to queries about Pawar's remarks.

Pawar also addressed the ongoing concerns about loan waivers earlier in the day and said election promises do not always translate into immediate action, reported news agency ANI. He emphasised that decisions will be made in due course based on the current financial situation, but for now, farmers must repay their loans. He also assured that arrangements had been made for 0 per cent interest loans to assist farmers.

"Whether it's Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, the focus remains on working for the welfare of the people. Recently, many citizens raised concerns about the election manifesto's promise of loan waivers. As of March 28, I want to clearly inform the people of Maharashtra to repay their crop loans by March 31. Promises made during elections don't always translate directly into actions...Considering the current circumstances, decisions will be made in the future. However, for now and even next year, loans taken must be repaid. On a positive note, arrangements have been made to avail of loans at 0 per cent interest," said Pawar.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)