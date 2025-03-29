Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, emphasised that election promises do not always translate directly into actions. Addressing concerns over waivers, he urged citizens to repay their crop loans by March 31

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar on Saturday addressed concerns over loan waivers, emphasising that crop loans must be repaid by March 31, news agency ANI reported.

He admitted that election promises do not always materialise and that decisions will be based on prevailing conditions. However, he assured that farmers would benefit from 0 per cent interest loans.

"Whether it's Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, the focus remains on working for the welfare of the people. Recently, many citizens raised concerns about the election manifesto's promise of loan waivers. As of March 28 (Friday), I want to clearly inform the people of Maharashtra through this programme to repay their crop loans by March 31. Promises made during elections don't always translate directly into actions. Considering the current circumstances, decisions will be made in the future. However, for now and even next year, loans taken must be repaid. On a positive note, arrangements have been made to avail of loans at 0% interest," said Finance Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, according to ANI.

Speaking at an event in Baramati, Pawar addressed the state's financial challenges, emphasising the strain of major commitments. While presenting the Rs 7.2 lakh crore state budget, he pointed out the hefty burden of waiving electricity bills amounting to approximately Rs 65,000 crore.

Pawar emphasised that the Maharashtra Government has to foot the bill for these waived electricity charges, which is a substantial expense, ANI reported.

"Whatever was said does not come into action directly because while presenting a budget of Rs 7.2 lakh crore, electricity bills worth about Rs 65,000 crore have been waived off, meaning you don't, but we, the government, have to pay it," added Pawar.

He listed several areas where the state government must allocate funds, including Rs 45,000 crore for the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"Then our dear sisters for whom Rs 45,000 crore has been planned at the rate of Rs 1,500... you people should remember all these things, and Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been kept for the rest of the works. It costs me Rs 3.5 lakh crore to pay the salaries of all the employees and officers, pension for those who have retired, and interest on the loan taken by the government," Pawar said.

"So if we add Rs 65,000 crore and 3.5 lakh crore, then almost 4.25 lakh crore is spent in this. From the remaining money, I have to spend on school books, uniforms, electricity, water, roads, etc. You people should also keep all these things in mind," Pawar added.

Recalling his visit to Kolhapur on Thursday, the finance minister mentioned that his cabinet and party colleague Hasan Mushrif urged him to address the issue of crop loan waivers, as many people were eagerly awaiting financial relief.

"Yesterday I was in Kolhapur, even there Hasan Mushrif asked me to quickly tell him what to do as people are not paying and are waiting. Hence we will take a decision after looking at the circumstances and right now the situation is not such, therefore the loan taken this year and the next year too will have to be repaid. We have definitely done one thing: we have made arrangements to take a loan at 0 per cent interest, and the interest in banks is about Rs 1000 to 1200 crores, and I have passed that on to the banks," he additionally stated, reported ANI.

