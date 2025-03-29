The Pandharpur corridor plan includes convenience facilities for devotees, development of the temple and its premises, ghat construction, darshan queue and disaster management as well as preservation and conservation of infrastructure works at Vitthal-Rukmini temple and premises

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the Mahayuti government has given the nod to the Solapur district administration to implement the Pandharpur corridor plan. Accordingly, the work for the corridor is set to commence in three months, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur, Fadnavis said that the process of land acquisition for the corridor would begin soon, and the project-affected people would receive "good compensation."

The Pandharpur corridor plan includes facilities for devotees, development of the temple and its premises, ghat construction, darshan queue and disaster management as well as preservation and conservation of infrastructure works at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple and premises, PTI reported.

The Maharashtra CM also inspected the restoration work of the iconic Vitthal-Rukmini Temple and expressed satisfaction with the progress. "The majority of the restoration work will be completed before Ashadhi Ekadashi (July 6)," he said.

CM Fadnavis reviews restoration work at Tulja Bhavani Temple

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited the revered Tulja Bhavani temple in Dharashiv district to review the ongoing restoration and repair works at the shrine, an official informed.

The 12th-century temple, dedicated to Goddess Tulja Bhavani, is located in Tuljapur and attracts a large number of devotees from across Maharashtra as well as other places. It is maintained by the state’s archaeological department, news agency PTI reported.

During his visit, CM Fadnavis inspected the Bhavani Mandap, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj entry gate, and the main temple of Goddess Tulja Bhavani, where he reviewed the conservation efforts. The Maharashtra CM was also presented with details about the restoration work.

The Maharashtra CM later travelled to Pandharpur, another significant temple town in Solapur district, from helicopter.

Unexpected gift to Tulja Bhavani Temple

Meanwhile, the Tulja Bhavani temple received 11 gold biscuits, valued at around Rs 1 crore, from an anonymous devotee, an official revealed.

The temple’s donation boxes are opened under CCTV surveillance on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, PTI reported. The gold biscuits, each weighing 100 grams, were discovered when the donation box was opened on Friday, according to an official from the charity commissioner’s office.

