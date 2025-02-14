Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar directs officials to set timeline for Shri Tuljabhavani Temple restoration

The pillar on which the temple’s dome rests has developed cracks, and if repairs are needed to the main sanctum of the temple, discussions involving religious experts, the temple priests, locals, temple trust members, and representatives from the community will be held to suggest solutions to the government

Two agencies are currently working on the repair and restoration of the temple.

The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Department, led by Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar, on Friday held discussions on three key topics: the restoration of the Shri Tuljabhavani Mandir, conservation of Raigad Fort and its surrounding area, and making single-screen theatres available for Marathi films. It was decided that separate meetings for these issues would be held within the next 15 days.

The Archaeology Department under the Cultural Affairs Ministry has declared the Shri Tuljabhavani Mandir a state-protected structure. Shelar informed that the structural audit report of the temple has been received and that the next steps for restoration will be determined based on the findings. The report will be presented to the government on Monday. Additionally, two agencies are currently working on the repair and restoration of the temple. The minister directed the department to coordinate between the agencies concerned and set a timeline for the restoration work of the temple.

The pillar on which the temple’s dome rests has developed cracks, and if repairs are needed to the main sanctum of the temple, discussions involving religious experts, the temple priests, locals, temple trust members, and representatives from the community will be held to suggest solutions to the government, Shelar stated.

He also informed that a meeting with the temple priests, the Tuljabhavani Temple Trust, and local legislators will be held in the next 15 days to take further decisions before determining the scope of work based on the structural audit.

Raigad Fort Development Action Plan

The Raigad Development Authority has prepared a Rs 600-crore action plan for the development of Raigad Fort and its surrounding area, cultural ministry officials informed. A presentation on the plan has been prepared, and it was decided on Friday's meeting that a joint meeting with officials from the Raigad Authority, the local collector, the Central Archaeological Department, and the state government’s Archaeological Department will soon be held to study the proposal.

Subsidy for single-screen theatres

A discussion was also held in the ministry about the issue of single-screen theatres, which has been raised multiple times by artists, producers, and directors from the Marathi film industry. There are more than 1,200 single-screen theatres in the state, but only 475 of them are operational. Shelar directed the department to gather information on the current status of the inactive theaters and to draft a plan to reopen them with a focus on showcasing only Marathi films. He also instructed the department to prepare a draft subsidy scheme for these theatres.

Shelar further stated that the draft plan would be presented in the next 15 days, followed by a meeting with experts, theatre owners, and officials to finalise and announce the scheme.