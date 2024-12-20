Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, CM Fadnavis stated that a bill was introduced in the Legislative Assembly to 'close down the urban Naxal hideouts'

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Friday attacked Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis for his allegations that several organisations associated with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra were undermining the state and democracy, and promoting "Urban Naxalism."

His demand came a day after the Maharashtra CM told the assembly that 40 of the 180 outfits that took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra were named as frontal organisations when the Congress-(undivided) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ruled the state and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre.



"Congress is never involved in any anti-social activity. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the nation and the Constitution of India. Rahul Gandhi received a lot of support in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and he united the nation...I wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a list of the organisations," Patole said.



In the letter, the Maharashtra Congress Chief also called for transparency and demanded CM Fadnavis to provide a list of the "urban Naxal" organisations and their heads. who allegedly participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, news agency ANI reported.

Patole stated, "In progressive Maharashtra, various organisations have been doing social work for several years and are working for the welfare of the poor and common citizens of the state. Such organizations are working to strengthen democracy in the state and country. Along with such social organizations, intellectuals, and senior citizens also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is very wrong for the Chief Minister of the state to call such organizations Naxalite."



Further, speaking to reporters today, he pointed out that Congress has "never" been involved in any 'anti-social' activity.



Patole's reply comes to CM Fadnavis's allegations made during his address in the Maharashtra Assembly this week, ANI reported.



The CM also addressed the concerns of the people about the 'Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill-2024'.



Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, CM Fadnavis stated that the bill was introduced in the Legislative Assembly to "close down the urban Naxal hideouts".



"The threat of Naxalism is not limited to remote areas only. Many front organisations have been formed. They are trying to shake the faith in the Constitution through an ecosystem. Many of these organisations try to rescue the arrested Naxalites," he said.



(With ANI inputs)