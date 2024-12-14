The 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy' signature campaign was held at Sanvidan Chowk on Friday, a party leader said

The Latur unit of the Congress held a signature campaign in the district seeking removal of EVMs and holding of future polls through ballot papers, reported the PTI.

The 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy' signature campaign was held at Sanvidan Chowk on Friday, a party leader said.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has been demanding removal of EVMs after the opposition alliance was defeated emphatically by the ruling Mahayuti in the November 20 assembly polls.

While the Mahayuti won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, the MVA emerged victorious on 46 seats, including 16 for the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet expansion of the BJP-led government in state would take place on December 15 with the new ministers taking the oath of office at a ceremony in Nagpur, official sources said on Friday, reported the PTI.

About 30 ministers would take oath, a senior BJP leader told PTI.

The week-long winter session of the state legislature is slated to begin in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, from December 16.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5.

The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members including the chief minister.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra may not give another chance to three leaders in the new state cabinet even as they were ministers in the previous government in view of complaints about their performance and inaccessibility, a party leader said, the PTI had earlier reported.

The party is likely to induct fresh faces in their place, as per a PTI report.

A close aide of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and party MLA said several legislators raised concern regarding certain ministers. They said the three former ministers - one each from Konkan, western Maharashtra and Marathwada - were inaccessible even to the party MLAs, according to the PTI.

