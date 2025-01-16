Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) Police have seized counterfeit currency notes totalling 2,070 in denomination of Rs 500 with a face value of Rs 10.35 lakh in Pune city and arrested five individuals, an official said on Thursday.

Police have seized counterfeit currency notes totalling 2,070 in denomination of Rs 500 with a face value of Rs 10.35 lakh in Pune city and arrested five individuals, an official said on Thursday.

During routine patrolling last week in the Padmavati area on Pune-Satara road, police personnel found movements of a man, identified as Nilesh Hiranand Virkar, suspicious.

"When he was stopped and questioned, he started giving vague answers and tried to hide something. A search revealed a bundle of counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination in his possession. During probe, it was revealed he was planning to circulate them in the market," said the official.

On further interrogation, Virkar disclosed the involvement of his accomplices Saifan Patel (26), Afzal Shah (19), Shahid Qureshi (25), and Shahfahad Ansari (22), all residents of Navi Mumbai and Palghar, in the racket to circulate counterfeit currency notes, he said.

Subsequent arrests revealed that the counterfeit currency notes originated from New Delhi and Ghaziabad, according to the official.

During the probe, police seized 2,070 fake notes having a face value of Rs 10.35 lakh. They have registered a case against all five accused under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS, he added.

