Maharashtra: Couple forced into bonded labour rescued from brick kiln in Ahmednagar

A couple who was allegedly forced into bonded labour was rescued from a brick kiln in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the couple and their two children, belonging to the Katkari tribe in Raigad district of Maharashtra, were rescued by the administration on March 5, an official said.

The police have registered a first information report against the brick kiln owner and the contractor, who allegedly forced the couple to work under gruelling conditions, he said, as per the PTI.

The couple started working at the brick kiln late last year, and the woman had been pregnant. She lost her baby on March 3 and reached out to an NGO, following which the district authorities were informed about the ordeal, the official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

The local administration and police rescued the family and safely transported them to Usgaon in Thane district, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a brick kiln owner allegedly assaulted his labourer at a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, in which the victim suffered serious injuries, police had earlier said.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that he was forced to work as a bonded labourer at the brick kiln in Nevali village of Panvel taluka since 2019 and was assaulted on March 1, they said.

A case against the accused, Baban Kathara, was registered at Khandeshwar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, based on a complaint lodged by Dattu Hilam, following which the former went absconding, an official said, as per the PTI.

Kathara (60) allegedly forced Hilam and his wife to work as bonded labourers. On March 1, when Hilam fell ill and was unable to work, Kathara allegedly assaulted him with the handle of a spade, causing severe injuries on his head, according to the news agency.

Kathara also threatened to kill Hilam and torch his hut if he failed to continue working at the brick kiln. The incident prompted seven other workers, including three women, to flee to their villages, the police official said.

After the registration of a case against him, Kathara went absconding and police have initiated a search to trace and nab him, he added.

