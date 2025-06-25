Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has opposed the state government's recent order to introduce Hindi as a third language from Class 1, advocating instead for its implementation from Class 5 to allow students to master Marathi first

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. File Pic.

Listen to this article Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar opposes early introduction of Hindi language in schools x 00:00

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has voiced his opposition to the proposal of introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools. Instead, he advocates for its commencement from Class 5, according to a reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar emphasised the importance of students mastering Marathi from Class 1, enabling them to read and write it proficiently.

The state government's recent amended order, which stipulated that Hindi would generally be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, has ignited considerable debate within the state. While the government has asserted that Hindi would not be compulsory, the order mandates the consent of at least 20 students per grade in a school for the study of any Indian language other than Hindi.

Addressing the issue, Pawar stated, "The Chief Minister convened a meeting on the issue yesterday [Monday]. I believe Hindi should not be introduced from Class 1 to 4. It should begin from Class 5. Students should learn Marathi from Class 1 and be able to read and write it fluently."

He further added that while no one is against the teaching of any specific language, it is "inappropriate to burden young students with an additional language at an early stage," as reported by PTI.

Following the Mumbai meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indicated that a final decision on the three-language formula would only be made after thorough consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including litterateurs, language experts, and political leaders.

Adding to the dissenting voices, actor Sayaji Shinde also expressed his objection to teaching Hindi from Class 1. "Students should be allowed to learn Marathi, which is a very rich language. They should become well-versed in Marathi at an early age, and not be burdened with another language. If at all it is to be made compulsory, let it be after Class 5," he asserted.

Shinde, who has a diverse acting career spanning Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other regional language films, also called for the withdrawal of the decision regarding the introduction of a third language.

(With inputs from PTI)