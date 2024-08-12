According to an official statement from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the operation was conducted on August 10 at the mephedrone factory in Nagpur

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a well-coordinated search operation uncovered a mephedrone factory in Nagpur's Paachpavli area, reported news agency ANI.

According to an official statement from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the operation was conducted on August 10 at the mephedrone factory in Nagpur.

"Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, that an under-construction building located in the Paachpavli area in Nagpur City was involved in clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone, a well-coordinated search operation was conducted on August 10. A search revealed that a small laboratory, well equipped with all the chemicals, materials and machinery required to produce Mephedrone, was set up at the location," as per a press release, reported ANI.

The mastermind first procured and set up a complete set of machinery and acquired raw materials, which could manufacture more than 100kg of Mephedrone, as per DRI.

"The syndicate had already prepared more than 50 kg of Mephedrone in liquid form and further processing of the same to bring out the product in crystallised / powder form was underway. The recovered 51.95 Kg of Mephedrone in liquid form valued approximately at Rs 78 crore along with raw materials and equipment was seized. Mephedrone is a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985," the release stated, reported ANI.

The mastermind/financier of the syndicate along with his three accomplices who were involved in manufacturing have been apprehended and arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. The arrested accused have been sent to DRI custody for further interrogation. During the operation, the DRI team also received assistance from the Nagpur police. Further investigation is under progress, as per DRI, reported ANI.

"The operation reinforces the capabilities of the DRI to undertake and successfully execute complex operations to bust drugs trafficking networks," as per the release.

Meanwhile, parcel packets containing hybrid marijuana hidden in children's toys and ladies' footwear were seized from the foreign post office section in Ahmedabad with the preliminary investigation suggesting the dark web as the procurement source and potential foreign links, police said, reported PTI.

The estimated value of 5.67 kg of high-quality hybrid ganja seized from 37 packets on Saturday night is Rs 1.70 crore, officials said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The cyber crime branch and the Customs Department seized the packets before they could be dispatched for delivery, officials said, reported PTI.

A joint team of cyber crime and Customs department had mounted surveillance following inputs regarding drug peddlers using dark webs and other social media platforms to procure contraband from abroad, officials said.

"A total of 37 suspected parcels of high-quality hybrid ganja weighing 5.67 kg with an international market price of Rs 1,70,10,510 were detected," the cyber crime branch stated.

The contraband was found hidden in items such as kids' travel airbeds, air purifiers, soft toys, dresses, Bluetooth speakers, ladies' footwear etc., the release stated, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Information Technology Act, and efforts are underway to nab the accused persons, it said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)