Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Assam Drugs worth Rs 115 crore seized four arrested in joint operation by STF and Karimganj police

Assam: Drugs worth Rs 115 crore seized, four arrested in joint operation by STF and Karimganj police

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Karimganj (Assam)
ANI |

Top

The team led by IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SP Partha Protim Das, seized 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin at Karimganj ByPass Puwamara under Karimganj Police Station

Assam: Drugs worth Rs 115 crore seized, four arrested in joint operation by STF and Karimganj police

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Assam: Drugs worth Rs 115 crore seized, four arrested in joint operation by STF and Karimganj police
x
00:00

In a joint operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police and Karimganj district police seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 115 crore and arrested four accused in Karimganj district on Friday.


The team led by IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SP Partha Protim Das, seized 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin at Karimganj ByPass Puwamara under Karimganj Police Station.



Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) said that the joint team of STF and Karimganj district police seized 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin from inside the secret chambers of a 12-wheeler truck.


"Based on secret information, we jointly launched the operation and seized a truck and arrested four persons. The truck was coming from a neighbouring state towards the mainland. We recovered 3.5 lakh Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin from the truck. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 115 crore," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The arrested four persons were identified as Noimul Haque (main owner), Fuzail Ahmed, Atiqur Rahman alias Atik (driver), and Jagajit Deb Barma alias Barman (co-driver).

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

assam news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK