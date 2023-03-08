Breaking News
Maharashtra: Duo shooting video on motorcycle ends up killing woman in Pune

Updated on: 08 March,2023 03:49 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The police said that they have ascertained the identities of the accused and arrested them

Maharashtra: Duo shooting video on motorcycle ends up killing woman in Pune

Representational Pic


A 31-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit by a motorcycle when the biker and the pillion rider were busy making a video in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Wednesday.


The incident took place in the Mohammadwadi area of Pune city around 5.30 pm on Monday, the official said.



The accused, Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh, fled the spot after their two-wheeler hit victim Taslim Pathan, he said.


Ayan was riding the motorcycle and Zayed was filming the video reel while sitting pillion when the two-wheeler hit Pathan, killing her on the spot, said Jaywant Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Wanwadi police station.

The official said they later ascertained the identities of the accused and arrested them.

Meanwhile, Mumbai traffic police penalised more than 10,000 two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet and 73 motorists for drunk driving during a special drive on Holi, an official said.

Of the 73 motorists, 65 were bike users, the official said on Tuesday.

Across the city, traffic police fined 746 motorcycle users for riding triple seats and 10,215 bikers for being helmetless, he said.

"Due to Holi and Shab-e-Barat on Tuesday, we conducted a special drive and penalised people who were found violating traffic norms," the official added.

 

maharashtra pune news mumbai news India news

