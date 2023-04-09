Breaking News
Maharashtra: Explosives hidden by Naxalites to harm police recovered from Gadchiroli forest

Updated on: 09 April,2023 01:54 PM IST  |  Gadchiroli
Based on a tip-off, a team of Gyarapatti police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday conducted a joint anti-Naxal operation in Tipagarh forest under Dhanora taluka

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Police have recovered a rifle and some explosives hidden by Naxalites in a forest area in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district with an intention to harm security personnel, an official said on Sunday.


Based on a tip-off, a team of Gyarapatti police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday conducted a joint anti-Naxal operation in Tipagarh forest under Dhanora taluka, said a release from the office of Gadchiroli's Superintendent of Police (SP).



During the search operation, the team found a 12 bore rifle, two local explosives, a banner, shoes and other articles of Naxalites hidden underground with a purpose to "harm the police", it said.

Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal has intensified the anti-Naxal operation in the district. 

