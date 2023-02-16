Maharashtra farm labourer donates Rs 1 lakh to his village school in memory of late son

Atmaram Sonavane (66) from Khamaswadi, nearly 36 km from the district headquarters, said he saves up from his meagre earnings to extend a helping hand to the local Zilla Parishad school in whatever way possible

Representational Pic. iStock

A farm labourer from Maharashtra's Osmanabad district has donated Rs 1 lakh to make desks and benches for students at his village school, hoping that one of them will become a collector one day, a dream that his late son nurtured.

Atmaram Sonavane (66) from Khamaswadi, nearly 36 km from the district headquarters, said he saves up from his meagre earnings to extend a helping hand to the local Zilla Parishad school in whatever way possible.

Before his grand contribution of Rs 1 lakh on Republic Day, Sonavane had spent Rs 33,000 last year to ensure electricity supply to some parts of the school.

Sonavane who dropped out of school in Class 6 to work in agricultural fields said the memories of his son, who worked as a Class IV employee in a court in Osmanabad, push him to continue with his mission.

My son Gopal was 29 years old when he didn't wake up one day in 2016. Doctors said he died of a heart attack. Gopal would always say 'I will become a collector', said Sonavane who lives his with other two sons and family members.

But he says he is keeping Gopal's dream alive. I wish to see a student from our village become a collector someday. Students from my village school should learn well is my only aim, he said.

Sonavane said he donated money to the school, where children study till 10th class, for 40 desks and benches. I can't see the students sitting on the floor and studying. I also run a library for students here, he said.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw's friend's car attacked in Oshiwara, 8 booked for extortion

Headmaster Dattatray Rasal recalled how Sonavane came forward to chip in when they moved to a new building last year.

We didn't have electricity in some areas of the building. Atmaram Sonavane spent Rs 33,000 for the electrification of the computer and science labs and the school office and illumination of the open area, he said.

Sonavane also sponsors prizes for competitions on events like Ambedkar Jayanti and Shiv Jayanti, said the headmaster.

We have 76 students who will go to the tenth class next year. They will get to sit on benches thanks to the money donated by Sonavane, Rasal said.

Khamaswadi sarpanch Amol Patil said, Atmaram Sonavane doesn't own a single acre of land or a big house. He earns Rs 300-400 a day working in the fields of others. But he still donates the money to the school.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever