Maharashtra: Fire at fruit market in Nashik; six shops gutted

At least six shops were gutted when a fire erupted at a fruit market in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday, an official said.

According to fire brigade sources, the blaze broke out in the shops at a fruit market in Panchavati area on Aurangabad Road around 7.20 am.

Smoke started emanating from the shops and packing materials caught fire, he said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire-fighting operations lasted for four hours, the official said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, materials worth lakhs was destroyed in the fire, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, he said.

