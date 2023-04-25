Breaking News
Maharashtra: Fire at fruit market in Nashik; six shops gutted

Updated on: 25 April,2023 05:38 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI

According to fire brigade sources, the blaze broke out in the shops at a fruit market in Panchavati area on Aurangabad Road around 7.20 am

Maharashtra: Fire at fruit market in Nashik; six shops gutted

Maharashtra: Fire at fruit market in Nashik; six shops gutted
At least six shops were gutted when a fire erupted at a fruit market in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday, an official said.


According to fire brigade sources, the blaze broke out in the shops at a fruit market in Panchavati area on Aurangabad Road around 7.20 am.



Smoke started emanating from the shops and packing materials caught fire, he said.


At least six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire-fighting operations lasted for four hours, the official said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, materials worth lakhs was destroyed in the fire, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra nashik news India news national news

