Maharashtra: Fire at Pune boys' hostel of college; no casualty

The fire brigade control room received a call about the blaze at the Pune boys' hostel of the Sir Parashurambhau College

A fire official said a fire broke out at the boys' hostel of a college in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI.

No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

The fire brigade control room received a call about the blaze at the Pune boys' hostel of the Sir Parashurambhau College and a team was immediately sent to the spot, reported PTI.

The blaze was caused by a short-circuit in an electrical meter installed on the outer wall of the Pune boys' hostel, the official said, reported PTI.

The college staff quickly used fire extinguishers in a effort to put out the blaze and contacted the fire brigade and the electricity department.

The fire brigade team responded promptly to the emergency and extinguished the blaze completely, the official said, reported PTI.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," he said, reported PTI.

The fire brigade team ensured everyone's safety and prevented any further damage, he added, reported PTI.

The college is governed by a private education society.

In another incident, last month, a watchman died and more than 40 girl students were rescued after a fire broke out in a five-storey Pune building that houses a hostel in Shanipar area of Maharashtra's Pune city, reported PTI.

According to the police, the fire was reported on the first floor of the institute and on the second floor which was used as a PG-type accommodation by girl students.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am, said Pune Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Devendra Potphode, reported PTI.

According to the fire officials, the fire was doused within 45 minutes after it broke out.

Forty-two girl students who were living in the hostel on the second floor of the Pune building were evacuated following the fire, he said.

"The fire brigade received a call about the fire in a five-storey Pune building. After our team reached the spot, it was found that the blaze had erupted at an accounting academy on the ground floor," Potphode said, reported PTI.

By the time the fire brigade team reached the site, people in the area evacuated the girl students in the hostel, he said.

When the fire was being doused on the ground floor, one person in his early 40s was found dead there with the death apparently being caused by burn injuries, he added.

According to officials, the watchman of the building who was sleeping on the ground floor was charred to death in the fire incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Sandip Singh Gill said that deceased man was a watchman who was inside a room on the ground floor, reported PTI.

"After he was found there, he was referred to the Sassoon General Hospital, but was declared dead by doctors," he said, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)