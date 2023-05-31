Breaking News
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Pune's Wagholi

Updated on: 31 May,2023 09:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire has been brought under control using two fire tenders

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Pune's Wagholi

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Pune's Wagholi
A major fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday.


According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire has been brought under control using two fire tenders.


According to the PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc.


The officials further informed that no casualty or injuries to any person were reported in the incident, reported ANI.

However, products worth lakhs and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the fire, the officials said.

Earlier this month, three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Maharashtra's Pune late at night.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the fire was received.

Meanwhile, A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in suburban Ghatkopar on Tuesday evening.

Nobody has been reported injured in the incident, a civic official told news agency PTI.

The fire started inside a flat on the 15th floor of a 29-storey building in Wadhvan Compound on LBS Road around 7.45 pm, the official said.

At least four fire engines, water tankers and other equipment of the Mumbai fire brigade was at the spot and dousing was on, the official told PTI.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

