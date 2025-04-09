Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in scrap godown at Moshi Road in Pimpri Chinchwad

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 April,2025 01:15 PM IST  |  Maharashtra
ANI |

Top

The officials informed that the fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited

A fire broke out at a godown in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. Representational pic

A fire broke out in a scrap godown at Moshi Road in Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday, officials said.


Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department also shared the video of the tragic incident.


The officials further said that the fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported.


Further details on the incident are still awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra pune Fire india India news

