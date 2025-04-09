Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in scrap godown at Moshi Road in Pimpri Chinchwad

The officials informed that the fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited

A fire broke out at a godown in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. Representational pic

A fire broke out in a scrap godown at Moshi Road in Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday, officials said.

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department also shared the video of the tragic incident.

The officials further said that the fire has been brought under control. No casualties were reported.

Further details on the incident are still awaited.

