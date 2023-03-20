Breaking News
Maharashtra: Fire erupts at godown complex in Thane district; no casualty

Updated on: 20 March,2023 05:49 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown in Shil Diva area around 2.50 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the RDMC of the TMC

Maharashtra: Fire erupts at godown complex in Thane district; no casualty

Pic/RDMC


A fire broke out in a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.


No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown in Shil Diva area around 2.50 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the RDMC of the TMC.



Five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames and the firefighting operation is underway, he said.


At least eight to nine godowns were affected in the blaze, he said, adding that the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a dumping ground in Kalyan, a fire official at the civic fire station said.

The details of the blaze reported at Umbarde dumping ground are awaited, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

