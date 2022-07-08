Breaking News
Maharashtra: Four die of electrocution in Aurangabad

Maharashtra: Four die of electrocution in Aurangabad

Updated on: 08 July,2022 05:50 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

All four suffered severe electric shocks and died on the spot

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four persons died from electrocution on Friday during a new electricity connection work that was going on in a village in Aurangabad district of central Maharashtra, a police official said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Hiwarkheda-Nandgirwad village in the district, about 375km from Mumbai, where work on providing new electricity connection was going on, he said.




The incident was reported to the Kannad Rural Police station in Aurangabad, he added.

