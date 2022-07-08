Maharashtra: Four die of electrocution in Aurangabad

All four suffered severe electric shocks and died on the spot

Four persons died from electrocution on Friday during a new electricity connection work that was going on in a village in Aurangabad district of central Maharashtra, a police official said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Hiwarkheda-Nandgirwad village in the district, about 375km from Mumbai, where work on providing new electricity connection was going on, he said.

All four suffered severe electric shocks and died on the spot, the official said.

The incident was reported to the Kannad Rural Police station in Aurangabad, he added.

