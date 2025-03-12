Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking 18-year-old boy over love affair in Dharashiv

Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:50 PM IST  |  Dharashiv
mid-day online correspondent |

The boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Solapur and is yet to regain consciousness, a police official said,

The boy was beaten up with rods by the suspects. Representational Pic/File

As many as four people were arrested by the police for brutally attacking an 18-year-old boy over love affair in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday.


The attack on the victim left him in serious condition, officials said.


"The police have so far arrested four persons in connection with the attack on teenager over a purported love affair," an official said.


The boy was beaten up with rods on March 3 in Pandharewadi area near Dudhwadi village by a group of seven to eight men, police said, according to the PTI.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Solapur and is yet to regain consciousness, a police official said, adding that the youth suffered injuries on his private parts, as per the PTI.

Further investigations were underway, the officials said.

Man viciously attacks woman after she resists rape bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this month, a 19-year-old man allegedly repeatedly slashed a 36-year-old woman after she resisted his attempt to rape her in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported news agency PTI.

The suspect in the incident was identified as Abhishek Navpute. he allegedly targeted the woman in the Ghardon area of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the police official said, reported PTI.

According to the police, Navpute had been reportedly stalking the woman for the past some time despite her not responding to his overtures. Navpute allegedly approached the woman on March 4 and tried to strangle and sexually assault the woman when she was working in a field. When she fought back, he attacked her with a knife multiple times until she collapsed.

The woman suffered about 15 wounds in the attack, the official said, reported PTI.

Assuming that the woman had died, Navpute fled from the spot.

Later, the woman's mother-in-law spotted her and shifted her her to a hospital.

A day later, when the woman became conscious, she told the police about the attack and narrated the entire incident, police said, reported PTI.

Navpute was tracked down and arrested from a farm on Tuesday, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

