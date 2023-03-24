Maharashtra: Four killed in accident on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

The accident, in which the truck driver also suffered injuries, took place near Kamargaon on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway in western Maharashtra

Four people were killed and seven others injured after a truck collided with their vehicle on a highway in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, said police.

The accident, in which the truck driver also suffered injuries, took place near Kamargaon on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway in western Maharashtra.

As per the police, around 15 people were returning to their native place in Shirur tehsil of Pune district in a vehicle after paying a visit to some religious places in Ahmednagar disrict.

"A truck coming from Pune suddenly veered off from its path, jumped the divider and collided with their vehicle. Three people died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries in hospital," said an officer from the Ahmednagar police.

Seven other passengers of the ill-fated vehicle sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment at hospital, he said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said the police officer.

