Maharashtra: Four killed in accident on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

Updated on: 24 March,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  Ahmednagar
PTI

The accident, in which the truck driver also suffered injuries, took place near Kamargaon on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway in western Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Four killed in accident on Ahmednagar-Pune highway

Representative Image


Four people were killed and seven others injured after a truck collided with their vehicle on a highway in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, said police.


The accident, in which the truck driver also suffered injuries, took place near Kamargaon on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway in western Maharashtra.



As per the police, around 15 people were returning to their native place in Shirur tehsil of Pune district in a vehicle after paying a visit to some religious places in Ahmednagar disrict.


"A truck coming from Pune suddenly veered off from its path, jumped the divider and collided with their vehicle. Three people died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries in hospital," said an officer from the Ahmednagar police.

Seven other passengers of the ill-fated vehicle sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment at hospital, he said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said the police officer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

