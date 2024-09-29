The fire personnel pulled out five workers who sustained injuries and rushed them to a nearby hospital where four of them were declared dead, an official said

At least four workers were killed and one was seriously injured when a glass consignment fell on them while they were unloading it from a vehicle at a glass manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at the unit located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area at around 1.30 pm, an official said.

"We initially received a call that five to six workers were trapped while unloading glass stock at a glass manufacturing unit located in Katraj area. A team of fire brigade personnel was present at the site," a fire official said, according to the PTI.

"The fire personnel pulled out five workers who sustained injuries and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, four of them died while one is undergoing a treatment at the hospital," he said.

Police were at the spot and a probe was on into the incident, the news agency reported.

Gujarat: 7 dead, 14 injured as bus jumps divider, hits 3 vehicles in attempt to save cattle

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least seven people were killed and 14 others were injured after a bus jumped the road divider and hit three vehicles near Dwarka in Gujarat, the police said on Saturday evening, the ANI reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the bus tried to save the cattle on the road but jumped the divider and hit two cars and a bike.

The police said that the accident took place at around 7.45 pm on Saturday on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway near the Dwarka district of Gujarat.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Khambhalia town and are currently treated there, they added.

"A road accident has occurred in Dwarka in which a bus, two cars, and a bike were involved. As per the report, there are seven casualties and 14 have been injured. The injured individuals after the primary treatment have been referred to Khambhalia for further treatment," Dwarka SDM Amol Aamte said while speaking to ANI.

The officials said that a team of the fire brigade and officials of the civil administration rescued the injured.

"We received information of a severe accident on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway at around 7.45 pm. Civil administration had reached the spot before our team. The team of the fire brigade and officials of the administration had rescued the injured. Around 7 people have died in the incident. The injured have been referred to the hospital for further treatment," ASI Ravikant (6 Baroda NDRF Team) said, the news agency reported.

