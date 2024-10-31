The incident took place in Seena river near Khairav village in Solapur district on Thursday afternoon, a police official said

Four sugarcane cutters were feared dead due to drowning after they entered a river in Solapur's Madha tehsil in Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said, reported the PTI.

All four went missing after being washed away in the river, a police official said.

The incident took place in Seena river near Khairav village in Solapur district on Thursday afternoon, the Madha police station official said.

"All the four persons were in their 20s. Primary identity investigations has revealed that all four persons were from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. They went to the weir to take bath when the incident took place. One of them got caught in a whirlpool. His three colleagues swam towards him to save him but in vain," the official said, according to the PTI.

He added that after the information regarding the incident was received, the officials rushed to the spot.

He said that a search operation was launched to trace them and the operations were underway at the site but the bodies are yet to be found and fished out," he said

Three girls drown in pond in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two sisters and another minor girl reportedly drowned in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, the police said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, the incident took place on Tuesday in Belargaon village under Sihawa police station area, a police official said earlier on Wednesday.

As per preliminary information, one of the victims slipped into deep waters while bathing and the two others tried to save her, but all of them drowned, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched rescue operation along with the local people.

The bodies of the victims who were aged - one 18-year-old and two aged 14 - were fished out with the help of locals, the official said, the PTI reported.

The bodies of the girls were later rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in connection with the incident, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

(with PTI inputs)