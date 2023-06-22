Breaking News
Maharashtra: Friend held for murder of woman who was among MPSC toppers

Updated on: 22 June,2023 04:18 PM IST  |  Pune
Citing preliminary investigation, a police official said that the accused, identified as Rahul Handore, had allegedly killed Darshana Pawar

The Pune police in Maharashtra have arrested a friend of a woman, one of the toppers in the MPSC exam, who was found dead at the base of a fort in Pune district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


Citing preliminary investigation, the official said that the accused, identified as Rahul Handore (28), allegedly killed Darshana Pawar after she rejected his proposal for marriage, according to the PTI.


Darshana Pawar was among the top 10 rankers in the last Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam. Rahul Handore, who lived in Warje area of Pune, was preparing for competitive exams, the police said.


"We have arrested Rahul Handore from Mumbai and he has confessed to murdering Darshana Pawar," said the police officer, according to the PTI.

According to the police, the decomposed body of Darshana Pawar, with several injuries, was found at the base of the Rajgad Fort in Pune on Sunday. A post-mortem had revealed that she had been killed, the official told the PTI.

A resident of Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district, Darshana Pawar had gone to Pune to attend a felicitation programme on June 9. Two days later, she went to her female friend's place in Nerhe area of the city. Darshana Pawar left the next day saying she was going to the Sinhagad fort, the police had said earlier.

On June 15, her father had filed a missing person's complaint at the Sinhgad Road police station in Pune city of Maharashtra, saying her phone was not reachable and he had no idea about her whereabouts, reported the PTI.

The Pune police, in its investigations, learnt that Rahul Handore and Darshana Pawar were together before her disappearance. After her death, Rahul Handore had also gone missing, which raised their suspicion, the official added.

During the probe, the police found that Rahul Handore had withdrawn Rs 1,000 through his ATM card in Chandigarh, the officials investigating the matter suspected that he was on the run, the official told the PTI.

Rahul Handore was finally tracked down to Mumbai and arrested on Thursday, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

