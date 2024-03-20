Maharashtra: Ganja worth Rs 28 lakh seized in Akola; one arrested

The truck was intercepted alongside the Amravati-Murtijapur National Highway under the boundaries of the Mana police station in Maharashtra's Akola

Representative image

An official said on Wednesday that police had arrested the driver of a truck in the Akola district of Maharashtra after seizing 141 kg ganja worth Rs 28.26 lakh from his vehicle.

A report in PTI quoted the official saying that the truck was intercepted alongside the Amravati-Murtijapur National Highway under the boundaries of the Mana police station at approximately 9 pm on Tuesday.

The report added that the police examined the truck based on their suspicions and seized the contraband stored inside the vehicle in large gunny bags.

According to the police, the PTI report stated, that the truck driver who is a native of Kolkata, was arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Mumbai, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths seized 9.829 kg of cocaine with a market value of approximately Rs 100 crores and arrested two women passengers of Indonesian and Thai nationality who had come from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

According to a report in ANI, during questioning of the passengers and a swift analysis of the case data revealed the drugs were being smuggled by a syndicate based in Delhi and nearby areas.

A team of DRI Mumbai officials was sent to Delhi to arrest the other important syndicate members, while another team of DRI agents stepped up the surveillance and began tracking syndicate activities, reported ANI. It further stated, that after arriving in Delhi, the DRI operatives maintained vigil throughout the night and were able to arrest the African national who was the intended recipient of the recovered material.

With the assistance of local officers, the DRI officers set up a trap in Greater Noida and caught the mastermind. The mastermind became aggressive during the interception and ran away, pushing the officers with all of his strength, the agency report further stated. The Nigerian mastermind and his associate were captured by the DRI agents after a thrilling pursuit. During the pursuit, the accused and the officers both suffered minor injuries, it added.

Per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, DRI, Mumbai, apprehended both of these members of the global drug smuggling ring as well as the two passengers, ANI report further added.

